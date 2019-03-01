Colorado Springs-based Century Casinos Inc. announced Thursday it will open its second racetrack and casino complex next month in the Edmonton area of western Canada.
The Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in South Edmonton, Alberta, will open its casino, restaurant, sports bar and off-track betting operation on April 1 and will begin Thoroughbred racing on April 28. The casino will include more than 600 slot machines and other gaming devices. The company opened its first racetrack and casino complex in the Calgary area in 2015.