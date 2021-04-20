A 100-year-old Colorado Springs electrical contractor, Berwick Electric, will be merged into St. Louis-based Guarantee Electrical on June 1, Guarantee announced.
Terms of the transaction were not announced by Guarantee, which is owned by its employees and generates annual revenue of about $200 million. Berwick will operate as an "independent business unit" of Guarantee, operating under its current name with leadership, management and employees, though current owner Doug Berwick will retire upon completion of the deal, Guarantee said in a news release.
"I've admired Guarantee a long time. We share (a) common culture, values and approaches to both operational excellence and the wellness and prosperity of our teams," Berwick said in the release. "Connecting my Berwick family to the Guarantee team is the culmination of a lifelong goal of ensuring Berwick Electric will live on for the next 100 years."
RELATED:
The history and background of Berwick Electric
Berwick Electric wins ethics award
The combined company will have annual revenue totaling $250 million and 750 employees with offices in Aurora, Colorado Springs, St. Louis, Granite City, Ill., in the St. Louis area, and Benicia, Calif., in the San Francisco area. Gaurantee was started in 1902 to connect electricity to the 1904 World's Fair and is among the nation's oldest and largest electrical contracting companies.
J. Douglas Berwick started Berwick Electric in 1921 after he converted the lighting system in his family’s home from gas to electricity. His neighbors saw the results and soon hired the company to do the same conversion for their homes. During the early years, Berwick Electric worked on the construction of downtown’s Grace Episcopal Church, the original St. Francis Hospital near downtown and the Modern Woodmen of America sanitorium (now the Mount Saint Francis convent) in northwest Colorado Springs.
Return to gazette.com for updates to this story.