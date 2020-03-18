Colorado Springs-based Century Casinos has closed its remaining gaming facilities in Missouri, West Virginia, Canada and England to comply with quarantines to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The company closed casinos in Cripple Creek and Central City on Tuesday and in Poland on Friday for similar reasons. The remaining casinos are in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Mo.; New Cumberland, W.V.; Calgary and Edmonton in Canada and Bath, England. Century acquired the Missouri and West Virginia casinos in December from Eldorado Resorts.
Century said the "COVID-19 situation continues to evolve rapidly, and it currently appears that, due to the pandemic's scope and likely duration in the company's markets, it will adversely impact the company at least through the first half of 2020."
Century said the Bath casino "will remain closed indefinitely while the company continues to evaluate its options for this property, which could include permanent closure, sale or other disposition." The company last week wrote off its entire $16.5 investment in the English casino, triggering a record quarterly loss, and said it had signed a "exclusivity and confidentially" agreement with a possible buyer.
The closures triggered a major selloff Wednesday in Century's stock as equity markets worldwide plunged. The company's stock lost more than a third of its value, falling to an 11-year low of $1.14 in heavy trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Century shares traded at $8.33 in late January.