Century Casinos on Friday wrote off its entire $16.5 million investment in its Bath, England casino, triggering a record loss in last year's final quarter as the Colorado Springs-based company tries to sell the gambling hall.
Century said in a news release that the write-off was based on "losses incurred by the casino since operations began and future forecasts of continued losses due to the current regulatory environment for casinos in England." Century CEO Peter Hoetzinger told stock analysts Friday during a conference call that the company has signed an "exclusivity and confidentiality agreement" with a potential buyer and expects to know more about the outcome in a month or two.
The write-off triggered a $19.3 million, or 68 cents a share, loss in the October-to-December quarter, compared with a profit of $790,000, or 2 cents a share, a year earlier. The losses came despite Century's revenue surging 49.1% to $67.2 million after Century acquired three casinos in Missouri and West Virginia in December. Without the write-off, profits would have tripled to $4.1 million.
For all of last year, Century lost $16.1 million, or 65 cents a share, compared with a profit of $4 million, or 10 cents a share, the year before.
Century also had good news for investors, reporting that all of its casinos other than those in Poland have not hit by reduced revenue so far this year from the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. Hoetzinger told stock analysts that revenue during the first two months of the year was down 10% in Poland but up single-digit percentages in Colorado and West Virginia and double-digit percentages in Missouri and Canada.
Hoetzinger called the revenue numbers "encouraging" and noted that "everything points to a good start to the first quarter." He also said in a news release that the three acquired casinos "have had very encouraging initial results" and that the company anticipates "meaningful growth from this acquisition in the future."
Stockholders weren't happy with the write-off, which came as a surprise to Wall Street. Century shares fell 21 cents, or 6%, to $3.30, its lowest stock price in nearly seven years, in heavy trading volume on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The company has issued disappointing earnings for the last four quarters despite better-than-expected revenue totals in the last three.