Missouri regulators have approved Century Casinos' acquisition of the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau and Lady Luck Caruthersville, paving the way for the deal to be completed by year's end.
West Virginia officials in September approved Century's acquisition of the Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort in New Cumberland, W.V., as part of the same transaction. The acquisitions will more than double Century’s annual revenue to nearly $400 million.
The company announced in June it agreed to buy the casinos for $385 million, more than doubling the size of the Colorado Springs gaming operator. As part of the deal, Century will sell the real estate for the three casinos to VICI Properties Inc., a New York real estate investment trust specializing in gaming real estate, for $278 million and lease them back.