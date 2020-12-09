Century Casinos announced Wednesday it will temporarily close its Canadian casinos and racetracks at 11:59 p.m. Saturday after the Alberta government imposed quarantines to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Colorado Springs-based company said the quarantine, which is expected to be reassessed in four weeks, will hurt its financial results through the first half of next year. Century owns two racetracks in Calgary and Edmonton and two casinos and a hotel in Edmonton as well as other casinos in Colorado, Missouri, West Virginia and Poland.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette