A window on the Century Casino in Cripple Creek reflects Bennett Avenue in the photo taken June 8. The Colorado Springs-based parent company reported Friday its third-quarter profits tripled from a year ago.

Century Casinos tripled its third-quarter profits from a year earlier to $11.2 million, or 36 cents a share, with its international casinos reopened for the entire quarter after extended closures triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colorado Springs-based casino operator said profits from the first nine months of the year totaled $16.8 million, or 54 cents a share, compared with a $54.7 million loss, or $1.85 a share, during the same period last year. Revenue during the same period jumped 28.1% to $281.2 million, including a record $116.6 million during the July-to-September quarter.

Century President Peter Hoetzinger told stock analysts on a conference call Friday that the company is "looking at a handful of possible acquisition opportunities, all in the U.S., to further broaden our footprint and leverage our successful operating model." Century more than doubled its size in 2019 by acquiring three casinos in Missouri and West Virginia.

Century's stock surged $2.04, or nearly 15%, to $15.75, just 7 cents less than its record close on Wednesday, in trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market Friday after its financial results were reported.

