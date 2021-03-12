Century Casino Cripple Creek (copy)

Century Casinos, which owns casinos in Cripple Creek, Central City, Missouri, West Virginia, Canada and Poland, said March 12 it lost $48 million last year as result of closures and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Colorado Springs-based gaming company's Cripple Creek casino pictured here was closed for three months and only recently was allowed to reopen its gaming tables at 50% capacity.

 Courtesy of Century Casinos

Century Casinos said Friday it lost $48 million, or $1.62 a share, last year resulting from COVID-19 pandemic-related closures and restrictions at all of its casinos for several months.

Century Casinos to close Canadian gaming properties Saturday

The Colorado Springs-based gaming operator said the closures and restrictions cost it more than $100 million in revenue and $36 million in profits during 2020, including shutdowns when the pandemic hit North America in March and again in December when COVID case numbers exploded. Century's Canadian operations have been closed since mid-December, while its Polish operations reopened last month after a two-month shutdown.

Colorado Springs companies report improved third-quarter results

Century's 2020 loss was more than double the $19.2 million, or 65 cents a share, it lost in 2019; that loss resulted from the cost of acquiring three casinos in Missouri and West Virginia that doubled the size of the company. Revenue last year grew 39.4% to $304.3 million but had been forecast to double before the pandemic hit. The company booked a $6.71 million profit, or 23 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, almost entirely generated by selling its casino operation in Calgary.

Closures hit Colorado Springs gaming company hard in second quarter

“We are pleased with the strong (operating profit) for the fourth quarter even though our casinos in Canada and Poland were closed in December over the busy holiday season,” Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Century's co-CEOs, said in a news release. “We look forward to our casinos and racetracks reopening in Canada and to a busy summer season in North America if the pandemic subsides.”

Century Casinos agrees to sell Calgary casino for $7.5 million

Hoetzinger told stock analysts that customer traffic in the company's U.S. casinos has picked up during the first quarter, despite the impact from winter storms and below-zero temperatures in February. He said Century is negotiating with potential buyers to sell its Polish casinos and also wants to sell its Calgary casino building as part of an effort to focus on its U.S. operations, which generate about two-thirds of its revenue.

Century shares jumped 50 cents, or 5.2%, to $9.73 in heavy trading Friday on the Nasdaq Stock Market after it reported its financial results, putting the stock at its highest level since Aug. 1, 2019.

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Tags

Load comments