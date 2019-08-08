Century Casinos Thursday reported it lost $565,000, or 2 cents a share, in the second quarter as a result of spending $800,000 on plans to buy three casinos in Missouri and West Virginia.
The $385 million deal would more than double the size of the Colorado Springs gaming operator and is expected to be completed early next year.
Century earned $317,000, or 1 cent a share, in the second quarter of 2018. Revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was up 32.3% from a year earlier to $52.4 million. For the first half of the year, profits were down nearly 60% to $503,000, or 2 cents a share, while revenue was up 22.2% to $98.1 million.