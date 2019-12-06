Century Casinos Inc. said Friday it has completed its purchase of the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau and Lady Luck Caruthersville in Missouri and the Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort in West Virginia for $385 million.
The transaction will more than double the size of the Colorado Springs gaming operator's revenue next year to more than $400 million. As part of the deal, Century sold the real estate for the three casinos to VICI Properties Inc., a New York real estate investment trust specializing in gaming real estate, for $278 million and leased them back.
Century financed the deal with a loan from Macquarie Capital that also refinanced its existing debt.