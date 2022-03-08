Century Casinos bounced back from a $48 million loss in 2020 with $20.6 million profit in 2021, despite the spread of the two COVID-19 variants that reduced customer visits and a labor shortage that made hiring difficult.
The Colorado Springs-based gaming company reported revenue last year jumped 28% from 2020 to $388.5 million as customers returned to casinos in 2021 after closures and capacity restrictions in the previous year. Profits fell 41% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier to nearly $4 million, or 13 cents a share, despite a 27% gain in revenue to $100.7 million. The company attributed the drop to customer vaccination requirements and other COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, a key market.
Century operates casinos in Cripple Creek, Central City, Mo., West Virginia, Canada and Poland and also operates horse racing tracks in the U.S. and Canada. The company last month agreed to buy an interest in the Nugget Casino Resort, a major hotel, convention and gaming complex in Sparks, Nev., near Reno.