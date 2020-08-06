Century Casinos has agreed to sell its casino in Calgary, Canada, to investors for $7.5 million in a deal the Colorado Springs-based gaming operator said will immediately strengthen its balance sheet as the company tries to recover from the closure of its casinos for two months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While selling the casino operations, Century retains the property. The buyers will pay Century $358,102 annually to lease the casino property for three years. Century will retain an adjacent sports bar, bowling and entertainment complex called Century Sports.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette