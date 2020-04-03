Century Casino, Colorado Grande Hotel & Casino and Johnny Nolon's Casino, all in Cripple Creek, are among eight Colorado casinos that received sports wagering licenses Thursday from the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission.
The commission had previously issued licenses to Bronco Billy's, Double Eagle Hotel & Casino and Triple Crown Casinos, which owns the Brass Ass, McGills and Midnight Rose casinos. It will consider a sports wagering license for Wildwood Casino, the remaining Cripple Creek gambling hall without one, on April 16.
All Colorado casinos are closed until mid-April under orders by Gov. Jared Polis to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Colorado voters approved a referendum in November allowing sports wagering with legal bets starting May 1, although most professional, college and Olympic sports on which wagering would be allowed remain on indefinite hold.