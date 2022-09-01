Centura Health announced Thursday that a hospital executive most recently from Durango will lead Penrose-St. Francis Health Services as the new chief executive officer.

Patrick Sharp is replacing former CEO Dr. Brian Erling, who left the position in early August after leading Penrose-St. Francis Health Services' two hospitals since 2018. In his new position, Sharp will oversee care that involves more than 1,000 medical staff members at the facilities with 522 beds.

“I look forward to building the future of health care in such a diverse and dynamic community,” Sharp said in a news release. He was traveling and unavailable for immediate interviews.

Sharp was most recently CEO of Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, an 82-bed hospital that is part of the Centura Health System. He started in Durango in January 2021. Prior to coming to Colorado, he was the president and CEO of Fairview Range Regional Medical Center, a 175-bed hospital in Hibbing, Minn., from 2018 to 2021.

Sharp is joining Penrose-St. Francis in the midst of major expansion. Construction is underway on a $170 million hospital, known as St. Francis Hospital InterQuest, which as of April was expected to open in July 2023 and employ 400 people. The new hospital is part of a $2 billion expansion within Centura, parent company of Penrose-St. Francis.

Centura started the hospital project during the pandemic when employee shortages and burnout were hammering hospitals nationally.