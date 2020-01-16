Central Bank downtown office.JPG (copy) (copy)

Central Bank & Trust has operated at 1 S. Nevada Ave. since it opened in late 2009. The bank and its Colorado Springs-based parent company, Missouri-based Central Trust Bank won the right Thursday to use the Bank Central and CTB Bank names in Colorado, perhaps a big step in ending the year-long name dispute between the two banks.

 Wayne Heilman, the gazette/

Colorado banking regulators took a major step Thursday to resolve a year-long dispute between Colorado and Missouri banks over the name Central Bank.

Colorado Springs bank again wins dispute over Central name

The Colorado Banking Board unanimously approved a request by Central Trust Bank of Jefferson City, Mo., to use the names Bank Central and CTB Bank in Greenwood Village and Durango. The bank also operates a branch at the University Village Colorado shopping center under a previously approved name — Mortgage Central.

State Banking Commissioner Ken Boldt said the approval gives Central Trust Bank the right to use any of the three names anywhere in Colorado.

Central Bank name dispute continues with new name use filing

Farmers & Stockmens Bank of Clayton, N.M., has used the Central Bank & Trust name in Colorado since opening its Colorado Springs office in 2009. It has been fighting with the Missouri bank over different versions of the Central names in federal court and before the banking board. Farmers & Stockmens didn't object to Central Trust's latest request.

David Minton, president and CEO of the Missouri Bank, said Central Trust is "still working through the process" of which name to use in Colorado Springs.

What's in a name? Colorado Springs, Missouri banks battle over 'Central'

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Load comments