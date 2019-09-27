A Missouri bank has continued its fight to use the Central Bank name in Colorado, filing a request Friday with the Colorado Banking Division to use the name Colorado Central Bank.
Central Trust Bank of Jefferson City, Mo., lost the first two rounds of the name battle to Central Bank & Trust, which is the name Farmers & Stockmens Bank of Clayton, N.M., uses for its Colorado operations.
Central Trust Bank opened a mortgage office in 2017 at 5278 N. Nevada Ave. in the University Village Colorado shopping center under the name Mortgage Central and converted it last year to a full-service bank branch under the Central Bank name.
Officials from both banks were unavailable Friday for comment.
The Colorado bank sued the Missouri bank in federal court in February, resulting in an order in May barring the Missouri bank from using either the Central Bank or Central Trust Bank name.
The Colorado Banking Board earlier this month rejected the Missouri bank’s application to use the Central Bank name, based on an objection from Central Bank & Trust citing confusion among customers due the similar name.
The dispute came to a head this year because both banks are expanding into the Denver area. The Missouri bank, which has more than $13 billion in assets spread across five states, is nearly 60 times the size of the Colorado bank, which has $225 million in assets in Colorado and New Mexico and is owned by Colorado Springs-based Central Bancorp.
