The Catalyst Space Accelerator was awarded a $50,000 grant last week as part of the Small Business Administration's $3 million Growth Accelerator Fund Competition that made awards to 60 similar groups, including Innosphere in Fort Collins.
"Both Catalyst and Innosphere have a proven track record of advancing small businesses and business startups in the tech sector," Frances Padilla, director of the SBA's Colorado district office, said in a news release. "It's no wonder that of all the applicants for this funding program, they were two of 60 nationwide, which speaks to their success rate."
KiMar Gartman, program director for the Catalyst Space Accelerator, said competition for the grants was stiff and "we are delighted to be one of two from Colorado." The accelerator, which is located in Catalyst Campus near downtown Colorado Springs, plans to use the grant to add an event in July to bring together industry and government to develop more public-private partnerships for space technology.