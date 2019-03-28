Catalyst Campus
Employees from the various groups that work at the Catalyst Campus meet in a common area of the building. The campus is described aas a place where educators, students, technology companies, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists will meet to collaborate on new ideas and forge partnerships in technology. CAROL LAWRENCE,THE GAZETTE

The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and Catalyst Campus Space Accelerator have selected seven companies for the third group to participate in the 12-week program focused on commercial space communications.

Analytical Space Inc. of Cambridge, Mass.; Atlas Space Operations of Traverse City, Mich.; Omnispace of McLean, Va.; Opterus Research & Development of Loveland; Skyloom of Berkeley, Calif.; Spectral Quantum Technologies of Denver and Xenesis of Lisle, Ill., will each get a small seed investment from Space Capital Colorado, network connections, mentorship, workshop and opportunities for investment and growth.

The 12-week program begins April 9.

