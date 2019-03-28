The Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate and Catalyst Campus Space Accelerator have selected seven companies for the third group to participate in the 12-week program focused on commercial space communications.
Analytical Space Inc. of Cambridge, Mass.; Atlas Space Operations of Traverse City, Mich.; Omnispace of McLean, Va.; Opterus Research & Development of Loveland; Skyloom of Berkeley, Calif.; Spectral Quantum Technologies of Denver and Xenesis of Lisle, Ill., will each get a small seed investment from Space Capital Colorado, network connections, mentorship, workshop and opportunities for investment and growth.
The 12-week program begins April 9.