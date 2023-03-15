Catalyst Campus welcomed three new partners to its ecosystem Wednesday with the arrival of InTrack Radar Technologies Inc., ATLAS Space Operations and Keta Group.

Catalyst Campus, an environment where aerospace and defense companies can create public-private partnerships and interact and collaborate with small businesses, startups and others, was excited to bring its newest players on board — boosting the aerospace and defense industry’s presence in Colorado Springs and accelerating technology within the Catalyst Campus ecosystem, Dawn Conley, the campuses’ interim senior executive director, said.

“We’re attracting more and more of these companies into the ecosystem,” Conley said, “which is going to just be an even greater boon for our local economy.”

InTrack Radar Technologies (IRT), a company that specializes in ground-based sensors for radar that aid space and missal surveillance, launched two years ago in Colorado Springs. The company’s CEO, Morgan Nicholson, said IRT has been eyeing a chance to be at Catalyst Campus because of the opportunity it lends businesses to connect with government customers, prime contractors and other small companies that mesh well together.

“I think in the DOD (Department of Defense) especially, a lot of the contracts are very broad and little niche companies like ours really can’t compete alone on those big contracts,” Nicholson said. “So for small businesses to compete it’s often advantageous for us to group together, band together and go after contracts.”

Nicholson said IRT already sees opportunities to collaborate with ATLAS, which also joined Catalyst Campus Wednesday.

“We believe there is a lot of synergy between our technologies and sort of specializations. ... We feel that we’re very complementary and not competitive,” Nicholson said.

ATLAS, the largest U.S. owned ground network for satellite communications, based in Traverse City, Mich., wanted to expand its presence and operations in Colorado Springs.

“The government programs that we currently support in Colorado Springs, we’re going to manage closer to the customer,” T.I. Weintraub, the company’s chief growth officer, said. “One of the big reasons we’re here is we’re very closely partnered with AWS, Amazon Web Service and Viasat and they’re both on the campus and we’ve integrated our networks with theirs.”

Keta Group, a tribally-owned, multifaceted company with expertise ranging from space and defense engineering to disaster response, is also based out-of-state in Baton Rouge, La.

The company’s CEO Alton LeBlanc wanted to capitalize on the support systems available at Catalyst Campus and the network of small businesses found there.

“It’s very exciting to us that we have a footprint right here in the Springs. ... We’re going to be here and we’re going to participate and see what we can add,” LeBlanc said.