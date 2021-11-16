LAKEWOOD — "South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker made an announcement on Tuesday that might mean better food ahead for Casa Bonita.
The new owners of the iconic Lakewood restaurant said they're partnering with Denver restaurateur Dana Rodriguez, who will be the executive chef.
Rodriguez is a three-time James Beard award nominee who has opened two Denver restaurants, with a third coming soon, according to a news release that also officially announced Stone and Parker's purchase of the restaurant.
A judge approved the Casa Bonita sale last week. Parker and Stone had offered to buy Casa Bonita for $3.1 million from Summit Family Restaurants Inc., which had owned the restaurant at 6715 W. Colfax Ave. for 25 years.
Casa Bonita, made famous in a "South Park" episode that first aired 18 years ago, is known for its cliff divers, Black Bart's cave and subpar food.
9News