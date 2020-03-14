Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado is facing challenges on both the revenue and expense sides from the coronavirus outbreak.
The Colorado Springs-based nonprofit has canceled its Recipe for Hope fundraiser that was scheduled for March 19 at The Broadmoor and was expected to draw 1,300 people and raise $500,000 in donations, said Care and Share CEO Lynne Telford.
At the same time, Care and Share is buying more food in anticipation more people will need help as a result of losing their jobs at businesses most hurt by the outbreak.
“This is our one big (fundraising) event and we will probably end up cancelling our Pueblo event on April 19 as well,” Telford said. “At the same time, we are expecting more need if people are being told to stay home. I think a lot of people will be hurting from that. We haven’t seen the increased need yet, but we have ordered more food so we are ready. We expect additional need because a lot of events are being canceled, so we expect to see the impact very soon. However, we can’t get all of the food we want because there is so much competition from other food banks. And what if our own staff get sick. We also need volunteers, and what if they get sick.”
Care and Share's Colorado Springs fundraiser generated about 6% of its revenue. Telford said the organization is sending out emails to those who had sent in RSVPs for the Recipe for Hope luncheon is hopes of recouping some of the donation losses from the cancellation.
