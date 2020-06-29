A severe thunderstorm Friday destroyed food donations stored at a Colorado Springs non-profit. Care and Share Food Bank says water leaked into the building during the storm, damaging a sizable portion of their food stockpile.
"The roof allowed the water to just go through and come off the sides and really just hang out on the edges of the facility. Unfortunately, that's where we keep food and that's where we keep our equipment," said Chief Operating Officer Shannon Brice. "... Hard to put into words exactly because you're inside, and you don't expect to literally see it raining inside. Every time I turned my head, I saw streams of water coming from the roof."
The results were devastating.
"Has affected food, has affected some of our equipment, and certainly has put us in a place of a little bit of panic."
Care and Share will be closed to the public this week so employees can assess the damage and determine how much they lost in terms of food and supplies.