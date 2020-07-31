California Pizza Kitchen has closed at the Promenade Shops at Briargate in northern Colorado Springs, the latest restaurant shutdown that stems, in part, from the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the chain announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Even as California Pizza Kitchen's CEO said the chain was poised for a "stronger future" because of its debt restructuring and an agreement to receive nearly $47 million in new financing, some of its restaurants closed.
According to an announcement on California Pizza Kitchen's website for its location at the Promenade Shops:
"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related lease challenges with our landlords, we regret to inform you that we have closed this restaurant until further notice. We look forward to welcoming you at our other locations and invite you to continue checking CPK.com for updates."
The Promenade Shops location, at 1645 Briargate Parkway, was the lone California Pizza Kitchen in the Springs.
The chain's website also shows a Boulder location has closed, though three Denver-area restaurants remain open.
Check back with gazette.com and Saturday's print edition of The Gazette for more information.