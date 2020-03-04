A California company has bought its second Colorado Springs apartment complex in a year, more evidence that outside investors remain bullish on the city's economy, growth and multifamily market.
NALS Apartment Homes of Santa Barbara paid $64 million last month for the 244-unit Watermark at Union property, El Paso County land records show.
While other apartment communities have sold for more, the $262,295 per unit price — a multifamily industry yardstick by which such sales are measured — is a record high in Colorado Springs, according to historical data for the local market.
Watermark at Union, east of Powers and Union boulevards on the Springs' northeast side, is in the Cordera section of the 10,000-acre Briargate master-planned community. NALS, which bought Watermark from Indianapolis developer Watermark Residential, has renamed the complex Aliso at Briargate.
A year ago, NALS made its first Colorado Springs investment when it paid $66.5 million for the 264-unit Overlook at InterQuest apartments, northwest of InterQuest and Voyager parkways.
NALS owns, acquires, manages and rehabilitates apartment communities and controls more than 15,000 units in 10 states, mostly in the Western part of the country, according to its website. In addition to Colorado Springs, NALS has four Denver-area complexes.
Company officials couldn't be reached for comment.
With its Colorado Springs purchases, NALS has invested in newer apartment communities in booming parts of town that are close to shopping, entertainment and employment centers.
The former Watermark property opened in March 2019 near the Super Target-anchored Briargate Crossing shopping center, Life Time Fitness, King Soopers, Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse, restaurants, banks and other services.
It's also close to the UCHealth Memorial Hospital North campus, where Children's Hospital Colorado opened last year, and a few miles from the Briargate Business Campus.
Overlook at InterQuest, meanwhile, opened in early 2018 as part of the InterQuest Marketplace shopping center. InterQuest Marketplace includes the Great Wolf Lodge hotel and water park, restaurants, the Regal movie theater complex and The Summit entertainment center, among other amenities.
The larger InterQuest area also is home to hotels, New Life Church and Pikes Peak Community College's Rampart Range campus. In-N-Out Burger is building a distribution center and patty production facility nearby; Ent Credit Union has launched construction of a new headquarters; and Centura Health will add a hospital in the area.
Watermark at Union and the Overlook at InterQuest are "class A locations, right in the path of growth," said Kevin McKenna, executive managing director in the Denver office of global real estate firm Newmark Knight Frank Multifamily. McKenna and Saul Levy, a Newmark Knight Frank director, represented Watermark Residential in its sale of the Watermark at Union.
"Children's Hospital is right across Powers and all the medical developments are going on around there," McKenna said of Watermark. "And then you have all that walkable retail. You literally have that Super Target right in front of your front door. Plus all that other retail that's getting filled in in front of you. The walkability is a big thing."
The Watermark complex was just 65% occupied when it was sold, far lower than the 95% occupancy that's more typical for such sales.
But NALS believes it can attract renters and beef up Watermark's occupancy, McKenna said. The city's overall mutlifamily occupancy rate was 94.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to a Colorado Division of Housing report. Rents have reached record highs in recent years.
The company's purchase, McKenna said, "shows their confidence in the market in taking on that (property), and their ability to fill it up in the coming months."