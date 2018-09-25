A California auto dealership group is suing a company started by Colorado Springs developer Ray Marshall, who is headed to court next month on dozens of unrelated 2012 charges of theft and racketeering in a deal to keep the U.S. Olympic Committee in the city.
Price Simms Holdings, which operates as Price Simms Auto Group, claims breach of contract and misrepresentation by Marshall's Candle3, which was to install lighting, heating, air-conditioning and solar systems at eight Price Simms dealerships.
The Fairfield, Calif.-based company is seeking $4.42 million in damages.
Marshall, 54, faces a preliminary hearing Oct. 29 in 4th Judicial District Court on 41 counts of theft and racketeering, alleging he siphoned $1 million from a $42.3 million deal meant to keep the U.S. Olympic Committee headquarters in Colorado Springs. The charges were dismissed twice by a former El Paso County district judge and reinstated twice by the Colorado Court of Appeals.
Candle3, meanwhile, said its energy systems would save the California dealerships $2.56 million, or 82 percent on its energy usage, the lawsuit alleges. Candle3 told the company in December 2016 that the equipment had been installed and was operating, but the dealership group learned in February 2018 that Candle3 hadn't finished the project, Price Simms claims.
Although the suit doesn't name Marshall as a defendant, it alleges he made "knowingly false representations" in a March 2016 telephone call and in emails, other written communications and meetings. The lawsuit names 20 "John Doe" defendants, whose names and capacities are unknown to Price Simms but who it claims bear legal responsibility for damages.
The lawsuit was filed in May in a California state court and was moved to U.S. District Court in Sacramento a month later.
George Wolff, a San Francisco attorney for Candle3, asked the federal court last month to dismiss the suit, citing legal errors in the filing. A hearing on that motion is scheduled for Oct. 15. Wolff could not be reached for comment Tuesday.