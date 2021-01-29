Downtown Colorado Springs lost 20 street-level businesses in 2020, compared to 12 in 2019, according to the Downtown Partnership. However, 21 new street-level businesses opened downtown during 2020; that's up from 17 in 2019. Grand openings already are planned in the coming months for 10 new businesses downtown, the advocacy group says.
Here are the new street-level businesses that opened downtown in 2020, as tracked by the Downtown Partnership:
Bird Tree Café
Jax Fish House
A Likely Story
Moonbeam Clothiers
Yobel Market
Pikes Peak Lager House
Flame
Novis Mortem Collective
Lincoln Rose Gallery
CO.A..T.I
Bread & Butter Market
3 E's Comedy Club
ICONS Bar
VIP Commercial Real Estate
Brakeman's Burgers
Aaillan
Track 10 Urban Kitchen
Rock-e Mountain Bikes
The Cutting Edge Realtors
LIV Sotheby
Samaritan Coffee
Here are the street-level downtown businesses that closed last year:
Tailored West
Honey, Tea & Me
Nourish Organic Juice
Starbucks (South Tejon)
Iron Bird Brewing
Brewer's Republic
CJ Kard
Dr. Phone Fix
Carlie's Convenience
Thirsty Parrot
Lane Mitchell Jewelers
Rim Technologies (Michelle's Building)
Colorado Refuge
Regina's Unique Boutique
Coquette's
Colorado Photography School
Nostalgia Tattoo
US Bank Wahsatch location
Zodiac Venue
Triple Nickle Tavern
(Note: Zodiac and Triple Nickle are combining forces to open a new bar/venue downtown this year.)