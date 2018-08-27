JetBlue increases fees for checked bags fees
JetBlue Airways, which for years let passengers check luggage at no charge, became the first major U.S. carrier to bump the fee for a first checked bag to $30.
The $5 increase is effective for trips booked starting Monday. JetBlue also increased the charge for a second checked bag by $5 to $40 and for a third piece to $150 from $100, according to the airline’s website.
The move marks an effort to offset slowing ancillary revenue, rising fuel prices and other increased costs as the New York-based carrier slows its growth.
Executives said in July that they were planning changes to grapple with the squeeze on profit.
—
Tesla shares slip after decision
Shares of Tesla slipped on the first day of trading after the electric vehicle maker said it won’t consider going private.
In morning trading Monday, Tesla was trading at $313.13, down $9.69, or 3 percent, while the broader markets rallied.
Late Friday, founder Elon Musk said that after consulting with shareholders, the Palo Alto, Calif., company will stay public.
—
China targeted for Nissan electric car
GUANGZHOU, China • Nissan’s first electric sedan designed for China began production Monday at the start of a wave of dozens of planned lower-cost electrics being created by global automakers for their biggest market.
Manufacturers including General Motors and Volkswagen are poised this year to launch a flood of electric sedans, minivans and SUVs designed for Chinese tastes and budgets.
Nissan, Tesla, GM and others sell imports or electrified versions of models made by Chinese partners, but the market is dominated by low-cost local rivals including BYD Auto.
China’s government sees electric cars as a promising industry and a way to clean up its smog-choked cities. Government subsidies have built China into the biggest market for electrics, but Beijing is shifting the burden to automakers with sales quotas and tougher fuel efficiency standards.
—
Monitor urges more openness at Volkswagen in wake of scandalat VW
FRANKFURT, Germany • The official overseeing Volkswagen’s court settlements in its diesel scandal says he is pushing back against the company’s practice of withholding some information on the grounds of confidentiality protections.
Larry Thompson said he has disagreed with Volkswagen’s use of attorney-client privilege to redact information from documents submitted to him.
Thompson, a former deputy U.S. attorney general, made the remarks in the first of three annual reports on Volkswagen’s compliance with its federal court settlement over its emissions cheating.
In 2015 Volkswagen admitted rigging cars to evade diesel emissions tests aimed at restricting harmful nitrogen oxides and has set aside $27.4 billion to cover fines, recalls and other costs.