Barnes & Noble plunges as sales fall
Barnes & Noble began its fiscal year with disappointing results as the turnaround promised by its recently ousted chief proves elusive.
Same-store sales at the book and gift seller slipped 6.1 percent in the latest quarter, according to a statement. First-quarter sales missed even the lowest analyst estimate.
Barnes & Noble shares fell as much as 6.1 percent to $4.65 on Thursday. The stock had already fallen 26 percent so far this year through Wednesday’s close.
—
EBay authenticates luxury watches
Buyers looking to purchase a luxury watch on eBay will now be able to click a little easier with news that the online marketplace is expanding its eBay Authenticate program to include sought-after wristwatch brands.
Casual browsers and dedicated horology fans can now peruse an authenticated selection of more than 30 luxury watch brands, including Rolex, Omega, Breitling, Audemars Piguet, and Panerai, via the site’s Authenticate page, which marks approved timepieces “Authenticity Verified.”
The authenticated watches straddle new, vintage, and pre-owned categories on the site, with nearly 7,000 items, according to eBay. The service has also been expanded to include such European markets as Germany and the United Kingdom.
—
Ford to recall 1.6M F-150s over fire risk
Ford will recall about 2 million F-150 pickups in North America to fix faulty seat-belt components that have sparked fires following crashes, after U.S. auto safety regulators began an investigation last month.
The safety campaign will cost about $140 million, and the expense will be reflected in Ford’s third-quarter earnings results, the second-largest U.S. automaker said in a regulatory filing. The company is maintaining its 2018 profit forecast.
The recall covers about 1.6 million pickups in the U.S., plus roughly 340,000 in Canada and 37,000 in Mexico, Ford said.
—
EU clears Apple’s Shazam purchase
LONDON • The European Union has approved Apple’s acquisition of song-recognition app Shazam after a months-long investigation found it wouldn’t hurt competition in the music streaming market.
The EU’s Antitrust Commission said Thursday that competing providers would not be shut out of the market after the acquisition.
Apple announced last year that it was going to buy Shazam, which had been a competitor to its digital assistant Siri.
News services