Uber faces new roadblock in N.Y.
SAN FRANCISCO • Uber will have to navigate around a new regulatory pothole in New York on an already bumpy road to its initial public offering of stock next year.
New York City is imposing a one-year moratorium on ride-hailing licenses in Uber’s largest U.S. market, raising the specter that other cities may adopt similar crackdowns as they try to ease traffic congestion.
If that were to happen, it would be more difficult for Uber to boost its revenue and reverse its history of uninterrupted losses. That, in turn, would affect the price that investors are willing to pay for Uber’s stock in the IPO that the San Francisco company plans to make next year.
Tesla stock drops to pre-tweet level
Tesla shares have dropped back to near the level they were trading at before CEO Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday that he may take the company private.
Shares were down 6 percent to $347.26 in midday trading Thursday.
Shares had closed at $341.99 on Monday. Then Musk’s Tuesday morning tweet that he might take the company private at $420 a share sent them soaring to $379.57.
The SEC already has opened an inquiry into the wording and method of Musk’s disclosure about the deal, according to a Wednesday report in The Wall Street Journal, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter.
Pandora CEO plans to step down
Pandora’s CEO Anders Colding Friis will step down after the world’s biggest jewelry maker this week lost almost a quarter of its market value following a profit warning.
Colding Friis, 54, will leave as of Aug. 31. The Copenhagen-based company has started a search for a replacement, while it also hired former Body Shop CEO Jeremy Schwartz as chief operating officer. The shares rose more than 10 percent in early trading.
Struggling to keep up growth after a rapid global expansion, Pandora on Aug. 6 lowered its outlook for 2018 profit and sales, sending the shares down 24 percent and sparking speculation whether Colding Friis would be able to keep his job. The company said on Thursday it was beset by a range of problems, including weaker-than-expected sales of new charm bracelets and rising costs.
Mortgage rates fall after jobs report
Mortgage rates retreated this week after weaker-than-expected employment data.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 4.59 percent with an average 0.5 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount.) It was 4.6 percent a week ago and 3.9 percent a year ago.
The 15-year fixed-rate average fell to 4.05 percent with an average 0.5 point. It was 4.08 percent a week ago and 3.90 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average dropped to 3.9 percent with an average 0.3 point. It was 3.93 percent a week ago and 3.14 percent a year ago.
