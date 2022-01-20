Full House Resorts, the parent company of Bronco Billy's Casino in Cripple Creek, has increased its budget for its Chamonix Casino Hotel, now under construction, to $250 million.
The Las Vegas-based company had estimated the project's cost at nearly $200 million in August, but said the increased costs now reflect completion of subcontracting work for the hotel and casino. Full House said Wednesday in a news release it has "sufficient cash and resources to complete the project at the higher budget number," and company management doesn't expect further budget increases.
The 370-room upscale hotel and casino, scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023, will be connected to Bronco Billy's and will nearly double the gaming floor, add restaurants, shops, a spa, rooftop pool, convention and meeting space and a parking garage. Full House expanded the project after Colorado voters lifted betting limits in May.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette