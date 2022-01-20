Bronco Billy's hotel expansion rendering (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Full House Resorts said Wednesday in a news release that it has increased the budget for its Chamonix Casino Hotel, show in this architect's rendering, to $250 million, which reflects "supply chain issues, inflation, and a difficult construction environment."

 Rendering courtesy of Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, the parent company of Bronco Billy's Casino in Cripple Creek, has increased its budget for its Chamonix Casino Hotel, now under construction, to $250 million.

The Las Vegas-based company had estimated the project's cost at nearly $200 million in August, but said the increased costs now reflect completion of subcontracting work for the hotel and casino. Full House said Wednesday in a news release it has "sufficient cash and resources to complete the project at the higher budget number," and company management doesn't expect further budget increases.

The 370-room upscale hotel and casino, scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023, will be connected to Bronco Billy's and will nearly double the gaming floor, add restaurants, shops, a spa, rooftop pool, convention and meeting space and a parking garage. Full House expanded the project after Colorado voters lifted betting limits in May.

