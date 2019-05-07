Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev SA confirmed plans for a potential public listing of its Asia arm, as the world’s largest beer company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
The Belgium-based company — which also owns Stella Artois globally and Corona outside the U.S. — said Tuesday it is exploring a listing of a minority stake of its Asia-Pacific business on the Hong Kong stock exchange. It said the move would help reduce its enormous debt pile, create a regional consumer-goods champion and give it a platform potentially to make more acquisitions in Asia.
AB InBev didn’t give details about the potential valuation, but analysts estimate the company’s Asian operations —which include China, India, South Korea and Australia — at a value between $40 billion and $50 billion. The entire company has a market valuation of about $130 billion.
In an interview, Chief Executive Carlos Brito said the Asian business could operate like its separately listed AmBev, its Latin America business, which he described as the catalyst for everything the company does in the region.
The news came as AB InBev posted broadly positive results for the first quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — a figure closely watched by analysts — rose 8.2% on an organic basis to $4.99 billion, beating forecasts of a 7.9% gain.
Revenue climbed 5.9% on an organic basis to $12.59 billion, beating estimates of 5.1% growth. Volumes rose 1.3%, which AB InBev said reflected growth in markets including Brazil and Europe, partly offset by declines in South Africa and Argentina.
“Growth continues to be driven by price whilst volume growth remains lackluster,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst James Edwardes Jones.
Although AB InBev makes one out of every four beers sold worldwide, the brewer has struggled with declining volumes in the U.S. and Brazil, its two biggest markets.
Volumes improved in Brazil during the first quarter, rising 12.4%, helped by the timing of Carnival and sales of new beers.
But in the U.S., a crucial market that accounts for a quarter of its profits, consumers continued to turn their backs on AB InBev’s legacy lager brands, despite new products like orange-flavored Bud Light and limited-edition, pricier variants of Budweiser that it said had performed well.
Budweiser and Bud Light lost further market share in the first quarter, with volumes in North America dropping 1.2%. Still, the company said the trend was improving in the U.S., with the first quarter delivering its smallest drop in market share in the past 25 quarters.
AB InBev isn’t the only major brewer struggling in the U.S. Its rival Molson Coors — which makes Miller Lite and Coors Light — last week reported a 3.8% drop in first-quarter U.S. volumes and a 4.7% decline globally. Heineken last month said its U.S. volumes were down by a “mid-single digit percentage.”
One consistent tailwind for AB InBev has been Michelob Ultra, which appeals to more health-conscious drinkers, and again grew in the first quarter. Mr. Brito is betting an organic version of the beer launched last year will also sell well.
AB InBev is working to diversify away from mass-market lager and earlier this year launched Bon & Viv, a spiked seltzer brand to woo health-conscious drinkers. It has also pushed into selling spirits, expanded internationally, launched premium versions of its beer in many markets and is simultaneously launching more affordable lines in an attempt to attract consumers up and down the income ladder.
“We’re a brewer first and foremost,” said Birto. “But there are many opportunities for us to take a disruptive, innovative approach in many categories like wine, hard liquor, cocktails.”
The company also faces the challenge of reducing its debt pile, which amassed after a series of deals and stood at over $100 billion at the end of last year.
AB InBev said listing its Asia business would accelerate its push to pay down debt but that hitting a target ratio of net debt to Ebitda below four times by the end of next year wasn’t dependent on an IPO.