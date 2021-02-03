Bronco Billy's hotel expansion rendering (copy) (copy) (copy)

Courtesy Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts is issuing $300 million in debt to finance its planned hotel and expansion project for Bronco Billy's Casino in Cripple Creek. Full House said in January it had increased the size of the project to 300 rooms from 180 and boosting the cost from $120 million to $180 million in wake of Colorado and Cripple Creek voters approving unlimited bets and additional games.

 Courtesy Full House Resorts

The Las Vegas-based gaming operator last month increased the size of the planned hotel that will be added to Bronco Billy's from 180 to 300 rooms and will build the entire project all at once instead of in two phases. The company said it expanded its plans for Bronco Billy's because Colorado and Cripple Creek voters in November lifted betting limits and allowed additional table games.

Full House said it plans  to use part of the debt proceeds to pay off $106.7 million in debt that is due in 2024.

