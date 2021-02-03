Full House Resorts said it plans to issue $300 million in debt to pay for its $180 million expansion project at its Bronco Billy's Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek and refinance other debt.
The Las Vegas-based gaming operator last month increased the size of the planned hotel that will be added to Bronco Billy's from 180 to 300 rooms and will build the entire project all at once instead of in two phases. The company said it expanded its plans for Bronco Billy's because Colorado and Cripple Creek voters in November lifted betting limits and allowed additional table games.
Full House said it plans to use part of the debt proceeds to pay off $106.7 million in debt that is due in 2024.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette