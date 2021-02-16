The Broadmoor once again was one of the hotel's industry brightest stars — earning five of them for the 61st consecutive year.
That is the longest streak of five-star ratings for any hotel in the annual worldwide award list by the Forbes Travel Guide and its predecessor publications. The award comes after the hotel had closed for three months amid the COVID-19 pandemic that reduced travel to little more than a trickle and forced cancellation of many meetings, including the Space Symposium that is held annually at the resort.
"To be recognized by Forbes Travel Guide this year is especially meaningful," Broadmoor President and CEO Jack Damioli said Tuesday in a news release. "We've learned how nimble we are and that we can adjust to our environment and conditions in ways we never imagined, all while still providing exceptional service and memorable experiences at our unique world-class destination."
The Broadmoor first won the award in 1960, the third year of the award program, and has held it annually through 13 presidential administrations and six popes, among other milestones. Forbes also gave the top rating to The Broadmoor's spa and the Penrose Room restaurant, the only restaurant in Colorado to win the award. The Little Nell hotel and Remède Spa, both in Aspen, also received Five-Star Awards.
The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media owns The Gazette.
