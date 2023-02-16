One thing hasn't changed for The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs: its recognition as one of the world's finest hotels. But a change could be coming — a possible makeover or even the end of its signature Penrose Room restaurant.

The Forbes Travel Guide gave The Broadmoor its top, five-star award this week as part of the publication's 2023 global ratings of hotels, restaurants, spas and — for the first time — ocean cruises. It was the 63rd consecutive year that Forbes and its predecessor travel publications have awarded five stars to The Broadmoor — a streak unmatched by any hotel.

"It is by no means old to any of us," Jack Damioli, The Broadmoor's president and CEO, said of the latest five-star award from Forbes, among the travel and hospitality industry's more prestigious publications. "We just finished the football season, so in many respects it's like our team winning the Super Bowl each and every year.

"That's how special it is," he added. "Those awards don't come easily. It's one thing to achieve the award. It's another thing for your team to actually win it year in and year out. That's just a testament to the loyal family of Broadmoor employees that we have."

The Broadmoor was one of three Colorado hotels to win five stars from Forbes. The others were also repeat winners: the Little Nell in Aspen and the Madeline Hotel and Residences in Telluride. Seven hotels received four stars and four were "recommended" — though none in Colorado Springs or the Pikes Peak region.

The Broadmoor spa also received five stars from Forbes; it was joined by the Remède Spa Aspen in Aspen.

The Broadmoor also has received five-diamond ratings from the AAA travel organization for 46 consecutive years; this month, it also was named by U.S. News & World Report as the 10th best resort in the nation and the country’s 19th best hotel.

Unlike past ratings dating to 2007, Forbes didn't award five stars to The Broadmoor's Penrose Room restaurant, named after hotel founder Spencer Penrose.

The reason? The Penrose Room hasn't reopened since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago.

A spokeswoman for a New York public relations firm said via email that Forbes chose to "unrate" the Penrose Room since it hasn't reopened, though Damioli said the restaurant has hosted weddings, family dinners and other special events over the last few years.

When it does reopen, it's unknown whether it would be as the Penrose Room or if The Broadmoor might launch a new restaurant concept in its place, Damioli said.

Since it opened in 1961, the Penrose Room has been home to elegant fine dining, serving what Forbes a few years ago called "a seasonally changing menu of modern American fare with a classic French twist." The restaurant boasts scenic mountain views from its location in The Broadmoor's south tower.

But Damioli indicated changes could be at hand.

Hotel officials will take a "fresh look" at the Penrose Room and "figure out maybe its next identity and how we bring back something there that is probably more in keeping with what our customers are looking for at this point in time," Damioli said. It's too early to say what that could be, he said.

The Broadmoor has made such changes in the past. In 2014, the upscale, Italian Ristorante del Lago opened inside the gutted and remodeled Broadmoor West and replaced the longtime Charles Court restaurant. Since it opened, Ristorante del Lago has been "a homerun," Damioli said.

"We're in the process of reviewing everything," he said. "What we want to do is make sure when we launch it, it is in keeping with The Broadmoor and it is in keeping with our guests' expectations and requests are.

"It's not uncommon to have restaurants change concepts over time, as people's dining tastes and patterns change," he added. "And we're examining that."

The evaluation process probably won't be completed until at least next year, Damioli said. Until a decision is made, the Penrose Room will continue to be used for private events, he said.

The Broadmoor, the internationally known resort on the Springs' southwest side, has played host to presidents, heads of state, Hollywood celebrities and famed athletes since it opened in 1918. It will mark its 105th anniversary in June.

The hotel has more than 780 rooms, suites, cottages and an estate house, golf courses, tennis courts, pools, stores and restaurants on 3,000 acres in the Springs; it also has three offsite wilderness retreats that offer fishing, hiking and other outdoor activities on an additional 2,000 acres.

The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.