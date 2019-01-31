AAA has given The Broadmoor hotel another high-five.
The travel organization named The Broadmoor as a five-diamond winner Thursday in its 2019 ratings of North American hotels and resorts.
The Broadmoor, the century-old luxury resort on Colorado Springs’ southwest side, has received five diamonds for 43 consecutive years and is the only North American property to receive AAA’s highest rating each year since the awards began in 1976.
The Broadmoor’s streak is especially impressive because some top properties occasionally fall in the ratings, said AAA Colorado spokesman Skyler McKinley.
AAA added 10 hotels and resorts to its list of five-diamond winners for 2019, but the total of top-rated properties was unchanged at 121 from the previous year. That means 10 properties lost their five-diamond status, he said.
“The Broadmoor has such lasting power because they think about the diamonds every single year,” McKinley said. “Everything they do, the diamonds are at the back of their head and they really insist on meeting them each and every year. It’s not just some passive thing where, if you were as good as you were last year, you’re going to be back on the list. You actually have to be, in many ways, better because the standards change.”
Florida-based AAA inspects more than 27,000 properties as part of its annual awards program. Five-diamond hotels and resorts undergo in-person inspections, anonymous overnight stays and a review by a panel of experts to help determine their suitability as top properties.
AAA’s other five-diamond winners in Colorado were The Little Nell in Aspen and the Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons in Denver. All are repeat, five-diamond honorees.
In the Pikes Peak region, four properties were awarded four diamonds. The Cliff House at Pikes Peak in Manitou Springs and the Cheyenne Mountain Resort and The Mining Exchange in Colorado Springs are multiple, four-diamond winners. For 2019, they were joined by the Garden of the Gods Club and Resort in Colorado Springs.
AAA also assigns diamond ratings to restaurants that will be released in mid-February.
The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.