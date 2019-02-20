The Forbes Travel Guide named The Broadmoor hotel as a five-star winner Wednesday in its annual global rankings of hotels, restaurants and spas.
The Broadmoor, a luxury resort on Colorado Springs’ southwest side, was among nearly 1,700 properties to receive Forbes’ top rating for 2019. It’s the 59th consecutive year The Broadmoor has received the honor, continuing the longest five-star streak in the 61 years that Forbes and its predecessor publications have ranked properties.
In addition, The Broadmoor’s Penrose Room restaurant and the hotel’s spa each received five stars for the 10th straight year, making the hotel the only Colorado property to receive top ratings in the three categories.
“It is the gold standard, it is the Olympic gold medal that hotels, spas and restaurants are measured to,” Broadmoor President Jack Damioli said of the Forbes ratings. “More importantly though, it is also a symbol of quality ... When (guests) make a decision on what to buy and where to go, they know the expectations and the quality to expect based on the five-star experience.”
Last month, travel organization AAA awarded The Broadmoor its top rating of five diamonds for the 43rd straight year. Forbes’ rankings, however, generally are considered more prestigious because they’ve been around longer and recognize properties worldwide.
The Little Nell in Aspen was the only other Colorado hotel to receive five stars from Forbes, while Aspen’s Element 47 joined the Penrose Room as the only other restaurant with the top rating.
Twenty hotels, restaurants and spas around the state received four stars from Forbes, although none was in the Pikes Peak region.
The Broadmoor, which has played host to presidents, celebrities and dignitaries since it opened in 1918, has more than 780 rooms, suites, cottages and an estate house to go with golf courses, tennis courts, pools, stores and restaurants. The hotel also has three off-site wilderness retreats that offer fishing, hiking and other outdoor activities.
The hotel is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.