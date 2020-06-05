Bristol Brewing Company — one of the most popular and biggest breweries in Colorado Springs — put out a statement on Thursday to offer support to George Floyd and those who are protesting his death.
In a Facebook post, the brewery acknowledged that its message is not meant to "sound hollow, or awkward — or worse, self-serving" "as a white person-owned business," adding "but to say nothing is a statement in and of itself."
"Today, we are not so much a business as we are a collection of people who want you to know that we firmly believe in respecting the dignity of every human being," the brewery wrote. "People of color have tragically been denied this respect for far too long. Enough is enough. This is not a political statement, this is essential to our humanity."
Full statement below:
"If anyone knows us well, they know that we take a lot of time to think things through before we act. We’ve spent time observing, processing, and educating ourselves. In this case, admittedly, too much time.
We have watched with disgust and despair the horrible death of a human being named George Floyd, and the rising up of many indignant but peace-loving souls who are crying that enough is enough. We wholeheartedly agree.
Yet, who are we to weigh in? What, as a white person-owned business, can we say that does not sound hollow, or awkward — or worse, self-serving? But to say nothing is a statement in and of itself. Today, we are not so much a business as we are a collection of people who want you to know that we firmly believe in respecting the dignity of every human being. People of color have tragically been denied this respect for far too long. Enough is enough. This is not a political statement, this is essential to our humanity.
One of our company values says this: “We believe in building community through beer by creating connection, building relationships, giving back, and practicing open-hearted hospitality.” Do we always live up to this value? No. Does our industry prioritize diversity and inclusivity? Hardly. Can we do more? Yes. Always, yes. That has never been more clear.
We don’t have all the answers. But what we can tell you in this moment is that we will renew our efforts to live up to the standards we have set for ourselves, and to seek out new opportunities to do so, because if we can live our daily lives with this in mind we can help our society to change, starting at its most basic level.
Right now, our hearts ache for the Floyd family. Our hearts ache for all those (including our own staff, customers, and friends) who are treated unfairly simply because of the way they were born. Our hearts ache for our country, which obviously has a lot of work to do. And the work starts with all of us. Let’s get to it, brothers and sisters."