Mortgage rates rise for 4th week
WASHINGTON • Long-term U.S. mortgage rates are up for the fourth consecutive week, with the key 30-year rate reaching its highest level since May.
Costs for would-be homebuyers continue to climb. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages jumped to 4.65 percent, from 4.60 percent last week. The average rate has increased from 3.83 percent a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans rose to 4.11 percent this week from 4.06 percent last week.
—
Home sales flat
WASHINGTON • U.S. sales of existing homes were unchanged in August, as a shortage of houses priced at less than $250,000 — a level considered to be affordable for the middle class — has become a drag on the real estate market.
The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that homes sold last month at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 5.34 million. Existing home sales have fallen 1.5 percent during the past 12 months.
Price gains are moderating, and the total number of sales listings is increasing, a marked change from roughly three years’ worth of annual declines in inventory. But the sales momentum is increasingly concentrated on homes worth more than $500,000, while sales of homes worth less than $250,000 have tumbled over the past year.
—
Digital currency exchange hacked
TOKYO • Hackers have stolen $60 million worth of cryptocurrencies from a Japanese digital currency exchange, the operators said Thursday.
Tech Bureau Corp. said a server for its Zaif exchange was hacked for two hours last week, and some digital currencies got unlawfully relayed from what’s called a “hot wallet,” or where virtual coins are stored at such exchanges.
The exchange was taken offline until details of the damage could be confirmed, and efforts were underway to get it back working, Tech Bureau said.
—
Under Armour plans 400 layoffs
Under Armour said it will cut 3 percent of its global workforce, or about 400 jobs, part of changes at the sports apparel company.
Expected to be finished by April, the layoffs are the final component of a 2018 restructuring plan that the company says will cost up to $220 million.
—
Sky purchase to be settled by auction
LONDON • Comcast and 21st Century Fox will settle their battle for control of broadcaster Sky through a rare auction designed to put an end to months of offers and counteroffers from the American media empires seeking a foothold in the European pay TV market.
The auction will begin after the London stock market’s close on Friday and end sometime Saturday evening following a maximum of three rounds of bidding, said Britain’s regulator, the Takeover Panel.
NEWS SERVICES