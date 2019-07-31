Networks sue free TV service Locast
NEW YORK — The country’s biggest TV networks — ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox — have sued Locast, a streaming service that transmits their broadcasts for free, in federal court in New York.
The companies said in the suit, filed Wednesday, that Locast is violating their copyrights. Locast has held that under the law, it is allowed to stream the networks without paying them because it is a non-profit.
The networks are suing because Locast threatens their business model, and they say that Locast is acting on behalf of Dish and AT&T, which owns DirecTV. Cable and satellite TV companies pay TV stations; the TV stations then pay the networks, which are owned by Walt Disney Co., CBS Corp., Comcast Corp and Fox Corp.
—
AT&T redubs DirecTV streaming service
AT&T is dropping DirecTV from the name of its streaming service.
On Tuesday, DirecTV Now customers received notices saying the name of that service has been changed to AT&T TV Now.
The move comes as AT&T tests a separate live television service with fewer TV channels called AT&T TV. That version, which requires high-speed Internet access, is being tested in some markets this summer before a wider roll-out. It will contain live channels, a trove of on-demand program options and access to popular apps like Netflix.
—
GE posts quarterly loss, ups forecasts
General Electric Co.reported a second-quarter loss and flat sales, but said it was making progress in restructuring its long-struggling Power division and raised its full-year financial projections.
GE also said its finance chief, Jamie Miller, will be leaving and the company is searching for a replacement. Miller, who has been CFO since October 2017, will stay in her role during the transition.
The conglomerate expects adjusted cash flow for 2019 ranging from negative $1 billion to positive $1 billion, an improvement from previous guidance of negative cash flow of as much as $2 billion.
—
Airbus profit leaps on Boeing woes
Airbus SE said its quarterly net profit rose more than fivefold, driven by an increase in jetliner deliveries that positions the European aircraft maker to overtake Boeing Co. as the industry No. 1.
The upbeat results come despite production bottlenecks that have hobbled Airbus’s efforts to deliver on a backlog of almost 7,300 aircraft. But the company still wants to boost output of commercial jetliners.
The European aerospace giant has been struggling to produce more of the largest version of its A321 aircraft, delaying deliveries to airlines and aggravating capacity issues caused by the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX.
—
Stocks drop, Powell urges patience
Major U.S. stock indexes slid after the Federal Reserve signaled caution on future interest-rate cuts shortly after the central bank eased rates for the first time in a decade.
Some investors are betting on more than one rate cut this year, and while the Fed’s policy statement left open the door for the Fed to reduce rates again, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested Wednesday that this cut wasn’t the beginning of a long easing cycle. He also reiterated that the central bank would continue monitoring incoming economic data.
News services
“They always say the market’s a greedy beast and no matter what it gets, it wants more,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.