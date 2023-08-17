Those who ordered branded apparel and other merchandise from Atrevida Beer Co., the Colorado Springs brewery co-owned by Club Q hero Rich Fierro, can start clearing out some drawer space.

After more than eight months of manufacturing and distribution snarls and limbo, Fierro said T-shirts and other gear are set to start shipping in September.

Atrevida hoodies, which he said take a bit longer to create, should arrive in time for hoodie weather, in October.

“We’re excited, but at the same time … once the first ones start going out, and people start receiving them and wearing them, that’s what we’re truly excited about,” Fierro said. “There’s no explaining how cool that is going to be for us.”

The thread that turned into a knot for the small, family-run brewery began late last year, after Fierro helped take down and disarm a shooter who killed five people, and injured 17, at Club Q on Nov. 19. Fierro’s wife and brewery co-founder, Jess, and their daughter, Kassy — and two close family friends — were injured during the deadly rampage. Kassy’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those killed.

News outlets from near and far descended on the Fierros and Atrevida, and well-meaning shoppers responded to say “thanks” by supporting the brewery in the way America does best. Atrevida’s one-man merchandise operation suddenly faced orders of Amazon-level proportions.

“We never asked anybody to buy anything, honest to God. But that’s what they did,” Fierro said earlier this year, speaking to The Gazette about the mounting vitriol from some, and waves of support from most, playing out on social media over the delay, as Atrevida searched for an outside company able to handle the backlog of orders.

They finally found that company, and inked a deal, last month.

“While I am looking forward to getting my bandana, my real hope is that finishing this process takes a weight off you,” said one Facebook user, posting in response to the brewery’s shipping update earlier this week.

Fierro said it has.

He added that, once they're caught up, branded merchandise will again be available for purchase online and at the brewery off North Nevada Avenue.

“But that’s the future. Our goal right now is to get all these back orders filled," Fierro said.