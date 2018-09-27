Rite Aid board of directors shuffled
After two failed buyout attempts that could have put it in a better position to compete against larger rivals, Rite Aid is shuffling its board of directors and dividing power at the top of the drugstore chain.
Rite Aid said Thursday that three new, independent directors will be nominated to its board and that CEO John Standley will no longer hold the title of chairman. That goes to current board member Bruce Bodaken.
Shareholders will vote next month on whether to approve new board nominees Robert Knowling Jr., Louis Miramontes and Arun Nayar. They would replace current directors David Jessick, Myrtle Potter and Frank Savage.
Thyssenkrupp is considering split
Thyssenkrupp is planning to split into two companies, separating its industrial and materials divisions in the biggest overhaul of the German conglomerate in decades.
One company, called Thyssenkrupp Industrials, will combine the elevator business, automotive supplies and plant construction. The other, called Thyssenkrupp Materials, will run steel, materials trading and steel-related processing operations.
The shares soared as much as 17 percent in German trading, the biggest intraday gain in a decade.
For Thyssenkrupp, the restructuring follows months of turmoil sparked by executive resignations, pressure from activist investors and losses at its industrial division. Shareholders including Cevian Capital have blamed a complicated business structure for the company’s weak performance. Thyssenkrupp is also without a permanent chairman and chief executive officer.
Oil prices up amid OPEC planning
Global oil prices rose Thursday morning as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries concluded a meeting in Algiers, where the group wrestled with pressure from President Donald Trump to pump more.
Benchmark Brent crude was up slightly at $81 a barrel on London’s markets, while West Texas Intermediate was trading up at more than $72 per barrel.
Brent hit a four-year high this week at $80 per barrel. American drivers in recent months have felt the effect at the gas pump, where prices have rise to a national average of around $2.85 per gallon.
Lockheed-Boeing unit picks engine
The United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, has selected Blue Origin to supply the first-stage engine for its new rocket, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The deal marks a significant partnership between the stalwarts in the national security launch business and Blue Origin, the upstart rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos. (Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)
The two companies originally announced the partnership in 2014, but Blue Origin’s BE-4 engine was still in development, and ULA kept another engine, the AR-1, built by Aerojet Rocketdyne, as a potential backup.
