Kinship Landing, an 80-bed boutique hotel in downtown Colorado Springs, has hit a last-minute construction snag that will delay its opening until at least mid-January.
Bobby Mikulas, one of four co-owners of Kinship Landing, said the hotel failed a recent inspection by the Colorado Springs Fire Department because its first floor was not yet complete. A new inspection has been scheduled that would allow Kinship Landing to open by Jan. 15 and the hotel is listing rooms as available for that date on its website. However, Mikulas said the opening could be delayed into early February if the hotel doesn't pass the new inspection.
The hotel at 415 S. Nevada Ave. features 27 private rooms, seven suites and six bunk rooms It was scheduled to open Dec. 27 and though all of the rooms were ready to open, Mihulas said delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other construction issues left the first floor incomplete. He said Kinship Landing's Homa Café and Bar is not expected to open until this spring or later until it can "completely serve guests" under state pandemic restrictions.
"It is a bummer; we were ready to welcome guests," Mikulas said. "We are champing at the bit. It has been a long journey for us and we have been learning along the way."
Mikulas said the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered many changes in opening plans for the hotel, from "supply-chain issues" to more extensive cleaning and safety plans to keep guests from getting sick. The hotel is delaying its grand opening celebration to avoid attracting large crowds and is adjusting its staffing plans since guests are booking rooms much closer to the time they travel, depending on pandemic trends, he said.
The four-story hotel has been under construction since breaking ground in early 2019 and also includes a concierge station for guests to get recommendations or book outdoor adventures or other plans, a 1,000-square-foot event space called the "Greenhaus," a large outdoor patio and a second-floor kitchen near the bunk rooms. Kinship Landing is designed to provide a place to allow area residents and out-of-town travelers to come together for outdoor recreation and exploring the local community.
“Kinship Landing is the result of three friends who traveled the globe (in 2016-17) and brought learnings and loves home with them," Bobby and Brooke Mikulas and Nate Grimm, three of the hotels's four co-owners, said in a news release. A fourth co-owner, Jason Phillips, is not involved in management of the property.