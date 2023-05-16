It’s a new chapter in the story of “Afterwork,” a book by two local financial planners about “the retirement lie” and how to make those golden years truly fulfilling.

Joel Malick and Alex Lippert self-published the book when it was released in early 2021; now it’s been picked up and re-released by Aspire Press, part of Tyndale House Publishers.

“It’s been a super fulfilling passion project for us and one that’s made a positive impact on a lot of folks’ lives, something we hope to amplify through our new larger platform,” Lippert said via email. He and Malick, co-founders of EverOak Wealth Co., were inspired to write “Afterwork” after years of seeing clients struggle with the emotional realities of retirement; the two wrote the book with Dean Merrill, an author and former publishing executive with Focus on the Family and the International Bible Society.

That “retirement lie,” the book says, “is the false assumption that a selfish retirement is a good one. ... It’s a huge mistake to view the coming years as nothing more than cashing in on the money we’ve squirreled away — and hoping it doesn’t run out before we die.”

The authors offer 10 “key disciplines” that can make the retirement years more satisfying:

1. Purpose. The book makes a distinction between happiness and meaningfulness. “Purpose is a dynamic awareness of why you’re getting up in the morning to accomplish something meaningful.”

2. Calendar. Once the “sugar rush” of sleeping in and having “nothing to do” in the early days of retirement wears off, add some structure to your life; have a blueprint for the days and months ahead.

3. Movement. “Something as simple as a brisk walk through the neighborhood can start to produce remarkable results in your life.”

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

4. Journaling. “Whereas exercise is a physical action, journaling is a workout for your mind and emotions.”

5. Faith. “Faith removes the prideful stance of ‘it’s all about me’ and puts us in our proper place within the world, posturing us to enjoy a more meaningful and impactful life.”

6. Connection. Your work friends are gone; your kids are grown. Look to renew old friendships; consider forging connections by serving as a volunteer or mentor.

7. Learning. “Just as a physically active lifestyle keeps your body fit, there is plenty of evidence that learning keeps your mind young and healthy.”

8. Awareness. “In this new season, nobody holds you accountable but yourself — all the more reason to be aware of your behavior and strive to have awareness in each situation.”

9. Generosity. “The truth is that we can all give, whether we have a lot or a little.”

10. Awe. “Too much of the time, we adults have pulled down the window shades of our lives. We’re simply not in awe anymore. How much better off we’d be to leave the shade up for just 10 minutes, set our phones down, and gaze at the wider, beautiful world.”