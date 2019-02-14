Colorado Springs-based electronics recycling nonprofit Blue Star Recyclers plans this year to open its first out-of-state location — in Chicago — and expand to the Western Slope.
Blue Star plans to launch in the Windy City in June, employ up to 10 disabled workers by the end of its first year of operations and grow to 50 employees within three years, said Bill Morris, the nonprofit’s founder and former CEO. The expansion is funded by a $250,000 grant from the Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation as part of its initiative to help youths with disabilities lead productive lives.
“There are a lot of electronic recyclers in Chicago, but there is still way more material” than those operations can handle, Morris said. “There is no recycler in Chicago who does what we do — employ people with disabilities. Companies with sustainability and social responsibility goals chose us because of that.”
The Mitsubishi grant will support Blue Star’s first year of operations, and the nonprofit expects to break even on the operation by the third year, Morris said. Blue Star is working with Chicago-based NOGWOG, a nonprofit founded by a retired Walgreens executive who led the drug chain’s efforts to hire workers with disabilities. NOGWOG assists other large corporations with similar efforts and is helping Blue Star find facilities and electronic recycling accounts, he said.
Blue Star began studying out-of-state expansion in 2017 with plans to work with other nonprofits in nearby states but couldn’t find an organization with both the capacity or expertise. The Mitsubishi foundation gave Blue Star a $50,000 grant last year to research 27 possible markets and do feasibility studies in 12 markets — a process that eventually narrowed the field to Atlanta, Chicago and Cincinnati as finalists.
Blue Star employs 45 workers with disabilities at operations in Colorado Springs, Denver and Boulder and plans to open its fourth Colorado location — in either Carbondale or Glenwood Springs — in November, Morris said. The nonprofit plans to hire up to six workers there, he said.
The 10-year-old organization also working with other companies to introduce Blue Star’s business model in Chile, India and Singapore later this year, Morris said. Blue Star is targeting countries that require electronics recycling and encourage the hiring of disabled workers, he said.
Morris stepped down Jan. 1 as Blue Star’s CEO to devote more time to expansion efforts and advocacy of workers with disabilities. His son, Sam Morris, was promoted from chief operating officer to president and has taken over management of the nonprofit, Bill Morris said.
Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234 Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman
Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman