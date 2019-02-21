The fire has gone out on Blaze Pizza in Colorado Springs after a year.
The Pasadena, Calif.-based, build-your-own-pizza chain closed its Springs location last month in the Powers Pointe shopping center, southwest of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road. The restaurant had opened in December 2017. The chain also closed its only other Colorado restaurant in Broomfield.
Blaze officials didn’t respond to questions about the closure in Colorado Springs.
“As we continue to grow and protect the long-term strength of the brand, we have chosen to close our Colorado Springs location,” a company spokesman said via email.
Blaze apparently wasn’t doing well in Colorado and decided to exit the market, said Max Gansline, regional director for The Staenberg Group of St. Louis, Power Pointe’s developer.
“They do really, really well in other communities, but for whatever reason, they struggled in Colorado,” he said.
Blaze had signed a multiyear lease to occupy 2,450 square feet in a multitenant building at Powers Pointe, and now will seek to sublease its space, Gansline added.
Powers Pointe is home to LongHorn Steakhouse, Tokyo Joe’s, Zoe’s Kitchen, Sprouts Farmers Market, discount retailer Tuesday Morning and pet store Bentley’s Pet Stuff, among others.
A Burlington department store, meanwhile, is scheduled to open March 15. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers also has submitted a proposal to city officials showing it plans to locate at Powers Pointe.
“It was a bummer to see them go,” Gansline said. “Obviously we’d love to have them there, we’d love to have them operating. To me, and obviously we’re the owners of the center, so we’re biased, but to me it was not a real estate issue or a market issue. It was the fact that they closed all their locations (in Colorado) because they just weren’t doing as well in the market.”
Blaze is one of several regional and national chains that have entered the Springs market in recent years as the city’s population has taken off and its economy has surged. Launched in 2011 by Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founders Elise and Rick Wetzel, Blaze counts basketball star LeBron James as among its high-profile investors.
Blaze, however, isn’t the first restaurant group to come and go in fairly quick fashion in the Springs.
Pie Five Pizza closed a pair of locations in 2017 after a little more than a year. Texas-based Taco Bueno opened its first Colorado Springs location in 2015 and eventually built five drive-thru restaurants. The Tex-Mex chain closed its locations in January 2018 after just 21/2 years.