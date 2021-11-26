Crowds at popular shopping locations in Colorado Springs were smaller on Black Friday than in past years, likely because many consumers were either buying online or took advantage of holiday sales that have been available for weeks.
Smaller crowds were reported at Best Buy on Academy Boulevard, at Chapel Hills Mall and at the Apple Store in the Promenade Shops at Briargate. Small lines of customers still formed at Sephora and Bath & Body Works, both at the Promenade Shops and at Best Buy, but not nearly as long as previous Black Fridays before the COVID-19 pandemic, when lines sometimes wrapped around the stores.
"Two years ago, you couldn't even move inside this store on Black Friday. Today is very light. Two years ago, it was packed," said Nate Sargent, a sales representative at the Apple Store at the Promenade Shops said Friday about an hour after the store opened at 8 a.m. "People are probably at work now; it probably will pick up after 4 p.m., when (customers) are off work."
Melanie Hayes, another sales representative at the Apple Store working her first Black Friday shift, said customers likely were buying iPhones and iPads online rather than waiting in line before the store opened.
"You have to shop for some kinds of items in person; you just can't do some things as well online," Hayes said. She believes that customers at shops such as Sephora and Bath & Body Works prefer shopping in person so they can smell the fragrance of the candles they are buying or compare color swatches at the makeup counter in Sephora.
Tracey Fogle of Colorado Springs, said she began her Black Friday shopping at Eddie Bauer and Macy's and then headed to Sephora to take advantage of a special offer. For her, Black Friday is all about the experience.
"It is a tradition for me. I'm here for the experience of standing in line and not getting what I want," Fogle said. "I shop online for about 50% of my purchases, but I am a touch-and-feel person with clothes and shoes. I would rather try something on before I buy it. I also love to support local small businesses."
Doah Tallman, also of Colorado Springs, said she was at the Promenade Shops to browse, then she planned to "brave the (nearby Chapel Hills) Mall. I am looking for good sales to buy for myself and for gifts. I will probably spend more than I did last year, probably more in person this year since I did all my shopping online last year."
Sales representatives at other national chains noted that many major retailers had been offering Black Friday deals and specials for days and weeks before the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. Both Amazon and Cosctco kicked off their Black Friday sales on Nov. 1. Walmart began publishing ads with "Black Friday" prices on Nov. 3 and began offering its "final" Black Friday deals online Monday and in stores on Friday. Target started its Black Friday sale on Nov. 3, Lowe's started on Nov. 11, JCPenney on Nov. 12 and Best Buy on Nov. 18.
Despite an anticlimactic start to the holiday shopping season, some malls like the Outlets at Castle Rock saw their fair share of lines.
"I think people were excited to go shopping in stores without having to worry about all the shipping issues there have been recently,” said Taylor Shields, a public relations representative for the mall. “They can buy their gift, bring it home and have it wrapped under the tree today.”
For small boutiques and specialty stores around Colorado Springs, shoppers dedication to buying local provided a boost in sales Friday with the anticipation of many shops busiest day of the year— Small Business Saturday.
"Last year not as many people were coming out and being comfortable in crowds," said Carrie Hibbard Baker, co-owner of Terra Verde Boutique, a shop on North Tejon Street.
"And I think that this year it's so normal to wear a mask or not wear a mask, whatever you feel comfortable with and I think that people are wanting to be out and wanting to shop," Baker said.
Terra Verde surpassed its sales goal by 40% so far this year, Baker said. Baker and Terra Verda's co-owner Leah Riehl set the store's sales goal primarily by comparing to 2019 sales levels instead of 2020 levels, because of the pandemic's unique impact on shoppers' habits last year.
But one lucky outcome of the pandemic was shoppers desire to buy in person at local stores, Baker said.
"People are really supporting small businesses," Baker said. "And I think that downtown is thriving right now."
Laura Hadley, co-owner of Mackenzie & West, a boutique in Old Colorado City, also found that customers tried to intentionally shop local this year, which helped keep small shops like hers open, especially when competing against online store. Hadley said for shops like her and her co-owner, Glynis Hartwig, creating an online store can be difficult due to their small amount of inventory. That's why they focus on in person shopping.
"We like to think that we offer a little more of a personal experience, a little bit more help, we do a complementary gift wrap, we sell a lot of clothing, most people want to try clothing on, it's kind of hard to buy clothing online," Hadley said.
For holiday shoppers like Robin Boutilier the in person experience is key.
"So far it's just been a breeze," Boutilier said. "... and free parking downtown, I love that."
Other shoppers like Stacy Aldridge tried to find sales at her favorite spots around town.
"I just finished my Christmas shopping for the year. I'm done," Aldridge said. "The crowds are manageable and it has been a great day all around."