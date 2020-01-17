One of Colorado Springs' two Black-eyed Pea restaurants has closed after more than two decades and is being replaced by a seafood restaurant that's new to the area.
The Black-eyed Pea at 501 W. Garden of the Gods Road, southwest of Garden of the Gods and Interstate 25, shut its doors Dec. 15, according to signs posted in the restaurant's windows. It had been open for 22 years.
The location closed after Black-eyed Pea was unable to renegotiate a new lease for the building, said a spokeswoman for RMR Colorado, a suburban Denver-based group that operates nine Black-eyed Peas in the state, including its newest location that opened Nov. 1 in Parker.
The former Black-eyed Pea building is owned by a Thornton limited liability company, El Paso County land records show.
Of the roughly 30 employees at the Black-eye Pea on Garden of the Gods Road, three managers transferred to other locations in the chain, the spokeswoman said.
Most of the more than two dozen kitchen staff, servers and other employees have moved to Black-eyed Pea's remaining Colorado Springs restaurant at 887 N. Academy Blvd., she said.
Black-eyed Pea is known as a family-style, comfort-food chain, with a broad menu of soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, steaks, seafood, pot roast and chicken fried steak, among other items.
A sign on the former Black-eyed Pea building says The Juicy Seafood, a Cajun seafood restaurant and bar, will take over the space.
An opening date and other details about The Juicy Seafood weren't known; restaurant representatives couldn't be reached for comment.
Online checks show The Juicy Seafood has another Colorado restaurant in Aurora, and a handful of locations in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi and New York.