Frontier adds 7 new routes out of Vegas
LAS VEGAS • Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines has announced it will launch seven new routes out of Las Vegas.
The Denver-based airline said this week that new nonstop routes to and from McCarran International Airport for routes to places such as Miami, Los Angeles and Reno, Nevada.
Nonstop routes also were added to Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Ore., and Santa Ana, Calif.
Facebook to help French ID suspects
PARIS • Facebook is agreeing to help French police identify hate speech suspects, in what the French government is celebrating as a global first.
France’s digital affairs minister, Cedric O, said that Facebook will provide authorities “IP addresses to help identify authors of hateful content.” Speaking on broadcaster France-Info, he expressed hope that the cooperation could be expanded to other countries.
Facebook said that it will help provide “basic information in criminal hate speech cases” to French authorities but will “push back if (the request) is overbroad, inconsistent with human rights, or legally defective.”
Like many countries, France has been battling violent and racist content online, and has been hit by deadly extremist attacks in recent years.
The move came after Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg traveled to Paris last month and met with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Town OKs resort’s housing project
aspen • Officials have signed off on a Colorado ski resort’s plans to build affordable housing that will primarily serve its employees.
The Aspen Times reports the Basalt Town Council voted 4-2 this week to approve the project by Aspen Skiing.
The company plans to construct a 53,000-square-foot building at the Willits shopping area in Basalt, about 20 miles northwest of Aspen.
The company says eight units out of the building’s planned 46 will be rented to people outside the company. The project faced opposition by some residents who said the Aspen-based employer is looking beyond the exclusive resort town to help solve its housing problem.
Councilman Gary Tennenbaum said housing is a regional crisis and the privately funded project is a model for addressing it.
Deepfake video policy under review
SAN FRANCISCO • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company is evaluating how it should handle “deepfake” videos created with artificial intelligence and high-tech tools to yield false but realistic clips.
Zuckerberg said in an interview at the Aspen Ideas Festival Ideas Festival Wednesday that it may make sense to treat such videos differently from other misinformation such as false news. Facebook has long held that it should not decide what is and isn’t true, leaving such calls instead to outside fact-checkers.
But Zuckerberg says it’s worth asking whether deepfakes are a “completely different category” from regular false statements. He says developing a policy on these videos is “really important” as AI technology grows more sophisticated.
News services