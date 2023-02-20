Big R, perhaps best known as a farm and ranch supply store, but whose products also cater to suburbanites and city slickers, will expand its Colorado Springs presence with a new south-side store.

The retailer plans to open a 48,000-square-foot location inside a remodeled portion of the former Sears department store at the Broadmoor Towne Center, southeast of Nevada Avenue and Southgate Road.

Big R chief operating officer Adam Carroll said the store will have a soft, or low-key, opening in mid-April, followed by a larger grand opening at the end of that month.

Based in Pueblo, Big R has nearly three dozen stores in Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, many of which are in smaller and outlying rural communities, its website shows. Western wear, work clothes, livestock feed, horse accessories, chicken coops, pasture gates and cattle chutes are among Big R's many products for ranchers and farmers.

But the retailer also sells clothing, pet food, lawn and garden products, sporting goods, power tools and electrical, plumbing and automotive supplies, among other merchandise that might appeal to urban and suburban residents.

After it opened stores in Monument north of Colorado Springs, unincorporated Falcon northeast of the city and Widefield south of town, Big R launched a Springs location in 2013 at the Constitution Place shopping center, southeast of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. Big R took over space that had been occupied for many years by Cub Foods and Grocery Warehouse stores.

Now, Big R will occupy about 48,000 square feet of the old 142,000-square-foot Sears store at Broadmoor Towne Center. Financially troubled Sears shuttered that store, along with one at the Chapel Hills Mall, in March 2019.

The Chapel Hills location was razed to make way for an apartment complex that's under construction and expected to open this year; the Sears at Broadmoor Towne Center was purchased by a real estate investment group and a portion now houses a Magnum Shooting Center. Big R will open on the north end of the former Sears store.

"We like the market; Colorado Springs has been great supporters of ours," Carroll said. "We've got a really great, loyal customer base in that area, and we think there's definitely an opportunity to continue to expand. ... What we do is not well represented in the Broadmoor area, so we think it will be a nice addition to that area."

The Broadmoor Towne Center store will have more of an urban format, Carroll said.

On the one hand, everything that customers might find in Big R stores in Falcon or Monument will be available at the Broadmoor Towne Center location, he said.

But the new store also will have larger selections of products that would cater to residents living in town, such as more clothing and pet supplies, Carroll said.

"You'll see more outdoor brands and expansion of our Western and work brands," he said of clothing offerings. "Those are a lot of the key things you'll see. Nothing completely different, just expansions."

Though not a big-box, home improvement store, Big R will carry a large selection of tools and power tools, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, hardware, sprinkler parts, grass seed and even hot water heaters — items that homeowners from area neighborhoods also might need, he said.

The new store will have Big R's traditional, outside display yard found at other locations, though tailored for a suburban/urban setting, Carroll said.

"So maybe not as much livestock or equipment of that nature, but we'll have a full selection of all our gates and panels and tanks," he said. "We'll have trailers, small utility trailers. Chicken coops. You'll see all those things out in the yard.

"The key thing is," Carroll said, "we feel like a lot of our product mix is not well represented in that community and we're a very progressive farm and ranch retail store. So we have a lot of products for those rural core customers and we have a lot of stuff for other people — pet owners, homeowners, people that like to go recreate outdoors. There's just lots of things we stock."

Big R expects to hire 28 to 42 full-time employees for the store and possibly four to six part-timers, he said.