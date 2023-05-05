President Joe Biden will return as U.S. Air Force Academy commencement speaker for the 2023 graduating class, this time as president of the United States.

Biden, who recently announced his reelection campaign, previously spoke at graduation during his two terms as vice president, the first in 2009 and again in 2014, where he challenged graduating Air Force Academy cadets to help create a "new world order for the 21st century."

During that speech in 2014, he discussed administration plans to leave nearly 10,0000 troops in Afghanistan and made several references to Russian aggression, restating a U.S. guarantee of a democratic Ukraine — topics that still hold weight nine years later.

The speech on June 1 will arrive a little over a year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has received aid from the U.S. in recent months. The commencement will also occur as the nation approaches the two-year anniversary of completely withdrawing troops from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Biden's arrival in El Paso County on June 1 also comes amid an ongoing fight over U.S. Space Command Headquarters between contenders Colorado Springs and Huntsville, Ala.

Colorado Springs officials and members of the state’s congressional delegation have worked for more than two years to reverse an order by President Donald Trump for U.S. Space Command to move from Colorado Springs to the Alabama city in January 2021, or at least to have the headquarters location process reopened.

Biden announced his commencement speakership last month at the White House while presenting the Air Force football team with the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy.

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"In a few weeks, I’ll be headed to your home turf for commencement. You’re going to get stuck with me being your commencement speaker," he told the players.

Last year, Biden gave the commencement speech at the University of Delaware, where he graduated in 1965.

Biden will become the ninth U.S. president to address an Air Force Academy graduating class. The most recent was Trump in 2019.

Before Trump were Presidents Barack Obama, in 2012 and 2016; George W. Bush in 2004 and 2008; Bill Clinton in 1995 and 1999; George H.W. Bush in 1991; Ronald Reagan in 1984; Richard Nixon in 1969; and John Kennedy in 1963.

"Let's fly! Let's fly!" Biden said at the football ceremony where he announced his 2023 commencement speech. "May God bless all our airmen and graduates and of particular thanks to your families."

Commencement will be on June 1 at the Falcon Stadium. Gates will open to the public at 6:30 a.m. and the ceremony will begin around 9:30 a.m. Tickets are required.